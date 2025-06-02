'Massive' week for Wigan Warriors as Women head to Wembley on back of unbeaten start

By Drew Darbyshire

Wigan Warriors reporter

Published 2nd Jun 2025, 02:20 BST
Stephen Gaunt
Wigan Warriors Women head into their maiden Challenge Cup final with an unbeaten start to 2025, having secured a 34-12 win over Leeds Rhinos at AMT Headingley on Saturday afternoon.

Denis Betts’ side scored eight tries to extend their winning start to the Women’s Super League season, and their seventh win in as many matches in all competitions this year, whilst winning at Headingley for the first time in the team’s short history.

“We’ve never been here and won before, so that’s a bonus,” said Betts after their win over the Rhinos. “I wouldn’t say we were slick or exciting, but it was a really strong performance. There are things we know we have to get better at, but I’m coming out of this game with confidence, knowing what the group can do. There are a few things to put in place that will hopefully lead to a more polished performance next weekend.

“Some of the players aren’t happy with their performance, but that’s because they’ve set high standards. We’re a young team who are always hyper-critical of themselves, so my job now is to calm them down and give them some pointers that will regain confidence to keep them moving in the right direction.”

Betts hailed hat-trick hero Molly Jones, who has started 2025 in a rich vein of form in the centres.

“She’s been outstanding,” said Betts. “That’s from her mindset as she’s come in wanting to play well this year, and she’s fit, she’s strong, and she works so hard on her game. She knows the areas she needs to improve - she’s working on them - but her form has been from the fact that she’s working so hard.”

Saturday will be the first time in any format that Wigan have taken on rivals St Helens at the new Wembley Stadium, with the Warriors Women making their first appearance under the famous Wembley arch against a Saints team who will be looking to retain the Cup for the fifth consecutive year.

“It’s a massive week for the team and the club,” Betts added. “We’re doing some really good stuff, and the confidence is noticeable in the group. My job now is to get the group relaxed, focused and ready to enjoy the week.”

