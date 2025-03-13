Matt Peet delivers Amir Bourouh praise as Wigan Warriors boss previews Hull FC tie

Amir Bourouh in action for Hull FC | Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

Reigning Challenge Cup holders Wigan Warriors welcome Hull FC to the Brick Community Stadium in the fourth round on Saturday

Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wigan coach Matt Peet has praised Warriors academy product Amir Bourouh, who will line up against his former teammates this weekend.

Halifax native Bourouh came through the famed youth system at the Warriors before making his first-team debut in 2019.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The former Siddal junior went on to make nine senior appearances for Wigan before leaving the club to join Salford Red Devils at the end of 2021.

Bourouh played 32 games for Paul Rowley’s Red Devils over two seasons before signing a three-year contract with Hull ahead of this year.

Hull’s No. 9 has impressed during the early rounds of the campaign - and it’s no surprise to Peet.

“He’s been good and I think at Salford as well, he was an important player for them,” said Peet.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He’s a player we probably first watched when he was 11 years old playing for Siddal and he would play either in the second-row or front-row and he was always very dynamic and very tough and nothing has changed there.

“He started to transition into a hooker whilst he was here and unfortunately you can’t keep all the players in your programme but he was always a player we were confident would end up a regular Super League player and so it has proved.

“He and his mum Anne, they’re good people and every time I see them I enjoy a good chat with them and I’m pleased to see him doing well.”

Wigan Warriors boss Matt Peet predicts ‘close’ Challenge Cup tie against John Cartwright’s Hull FC

As Challenge Cup holders, Wigan are overwhelming favourites for Saturday’s clash at the Brick Community Stadium – but Peet isn’t taking the Black and Whites lightly given their recent strong displays under coach John Cartwright.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I don’t forget they beat us last year as well,” Peet said when asked about Hull.

“I think we saw glimpses of it (resilience) under Simon Grix last year and I think they’ve built on it and added some quality and experience, but I still think they had some pride about them last year and the young players that are starting to break through now, they’re capitalising on that, the back three is a great example.

“I think they’ve certainly improved, they’ve recruited well, I think John Cartwright brings some experience and I think he comes across really well so a combination of factors mean that they’ve started the season really well.

“I think they spoke during last year that they’d get the benefits of this in the long run. There’s other lads like Denive Balmforth and Yusuf Aydin who stood up last year and are now part of a team that has got a higher ambition.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I think everything points towards it being a close game. You talk about them not quite being ready yet, but I’ll remind you that they beat us last year over in Hull and they’ve certainly got a better and more experienced squad.

“I think they’re going to be healthier than they were the last time we played them (last month), they’ve got a few players back from injury, I think confidence will have built with the understanding and cohesion under John Cartwright so we’re certainly expecting a close game.”