Wigan Warriors coach Matt Peet looks ahead to Saturday’s Super League showdown with Leeds Rhinos at AMT Headingley

Wigan Warriors coach Matt Peet has spoken highly of Warriors academy product James McDonnell, who will line up against his former teammates at AMT Headingley this weekend.

McDonnell is currently in his third season with Leeds Rhinos after joining the club ahead of the 2023 season from hometown club Wigan.

The 25-year-old came through the youth ranks at the Warriors during Peet’s days as head of youth before making his first-team debut in 2020.

Ireland international McDonnell went on to play six first-team games for Wigan, whilst enjoying loan spells with York Knights and Leigh Leopards in the Championship, before making a permanent move to Leeds, where he has since become an established back-rower in Super League, starting 54 of his 56 games for the Rhinos.

“We are proud of James, we always held him in really high esteem here,” said Peet.

“Unfortunately at the time there were a few players in front of him, but we always knew he had the quality to be a really good Super League player.

“He is just a top guy from a really good family. His dad Seamus has a good work ethic and a no-nonsense (type of guy), and James is a very good athlete as well, so I’m pleased to see him doing well.”

Wigan and Leeds both turn their attention back to Super League this weekend after being knocked out of the Challenge Cup last weekend by Hull FC and St Helens respectively.

The Warriors have won three from four in the league so far, whilst the Rhinos have two wins and two defeats to their name.

Asked what he has made of Brad Arthur’s side so far in 2025, Peet replied: “Committed, physical, well-organised.

“They’ve had to contend with not having a consistent spine which probably results in them not quite getting the results they wanted when you see how much effort they put in and how much energy and physicality they’re playing with – but they’ve got all makings of a good team and I think they’ll only get better the more they work under Brad. I think Wigan-Leeds on a Saturday night is always a big one.

“I think you can see what they’re about – their identity is high work ethic and physicality – all the things strong rugby league teams should be built on, certainly defence first and you get the fundamentals of the game right before anything else, so I’ve only ever heard good things about Brad and he’s got a great pedigree as a coach and I think you can see the mark he’s made on Leeds.

“I think when they do start getting results they’ll kick on massively and probably when they get a bit of cohesion through their spine they’ll start clocking up the wins – just hopefully it’s not this week.”