Bernard Platt

Wigan Warriors coach Matt Peet was full of praise for academy product Kian McDermott, who made his first-team debut for his hometown club in their win over Salford Red Devils.

McDermott, who was only promoted to the first-team ahead of this season, was rewarded with his Wigan debut in their 46-6 win over Salford on Friday night.

The 19-year-old forward came off the bench in the second half to earn heritage number 1,137 with the Wigan club, as he played around 30 minutes against the Red Devils.

“I let him know (he would be making his debut) on Wednesday morning,” said Peet. “I knew on Tuesday, but I didn’t mention anything to him.

“One thing that’s really impressed me is how highly all the players have spoken about him in small conversations and how keen they were for him to get an opportunity, and that they were looking forward to playing with him.

“I knew he was a good player and popular, I’ve been enthused by just how much they’ve all enjoyed him being in the team this week, and I think he lifted us a bit.”

McDermott joined the Warriors at scholarship level, having played his junior rugby at famed community club Wigan St Patricks.

It would be fair to say the talented forward, who away from rugby league is a qualified fabricator, acquitted himself well on debut.

“His key qualities, I think, are his character, his personality, and his attitude,” Peet added.

“He is just a really hard-working, grounded, young lad, who is well-liked by the group but works hard day in, day out, and he has done so since I’ve known him.

“His ability as a player: he has got good size, he gets across the ground really well, and he’s a very tough player. You see, when he carries the ball and throws himself into contact, he’s fearless.”

McDermott has been plying his trade in the Championship for London Broncos via dual-registration this season, making seven appearances for Mike Eccles’ side. And now, he has got a Wigan Warriors heritage number - 1,137 - that nobody will ever be able to take away from him.