Olly Hassell/SWpix.com

Wigan Warriors are currently the form team in Super League, with Matt Peet’s side having won their last six matches.

Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Given that the reigning champions, who have won the last six trophies on offer to them under the guidance of Peet and Co, it’s hard to pick fault with the Warriors recently.

But there is a familiar pattern that has emerged in recent months that the Warriors coach is aware of and keen to eradicate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wigan ran out 36-28 winners against neighbours Leigh Leopards in a pulsating Battle of the Borough clash on Friday.

Peet’s outfit produced a clinical display early on, scoring five tries in 35 minutes to go 28-6 ahead. But by the 48th minute, the score was 28-22 after Leigh fought their way back into the contest.

Wigan conceded three times in ten minutes either side of the half-time interval, going from being in a very comfortable position to having to produce a bit of extra magic, which they did to their credit, with Bevan French coming up with a spectacular play to send Zach Eckersley over and Kruise Leeming’s try secured the two points.

But it isn’t the first time Wigan have experienced dips in matches this season after taking a healthy lead early doors. In Las Vegas, they conceded 24 points in 15 minutes against Warrington, having gone 42-0 up inside 55 minutes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A fortnight later, they were knocked out of the Challenge Cup by Hull FC in the fourth round. They were 22-6 in front at half-time but conceded 20 unanswered points in the second half, ending their hopes of retaining the Cup at Wembley.

And at Magic Weekend, Wigan were 22-10 in front with 10 minutes left on the clock before Warrington scored two tries in a late fightback. However, Stefan Ratchford couldn’t convert from the sideline that would’ve levelled the score, potentially taking it to golden point.

And then in the recent win over Leigh, it was a game that looked out of reach for the Leopards half an hour into the match, but they fought back.

It’s by no means panic stations for Peet, but it’s an issue he says he is aware of and wants to help his side ‘make things a bit easier for ourselves’ moving forwards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I think we’ve had a lot of similar games and similar bouts of games, so it’s certainly something we need to look at in more detail,” Peet said in his post-match press conference.

“I’m aware that we concede most of our points at the back end of games, which suggests it’s our mentality slipping away a little bit, and it’s about sticking to the task a little bit more. We can certainly make things a bit easier for ourselves.

“We just had a short conversation in there that we’ve got to learn because they are habits we don’t want to have, and also, as we’ve seen, you can end up losing those games. Tonight (against Leigh), once it starts, it’s difficult to stop, there are a lot of good teams with good players around, so it’s certainly not something we want to keep repeating.”

But Peet was pleased with the way his side responded to Leigh’s comeback, with Eckersley scoring on the back of a freakish play from French before Leeming went over in front of the cheering South Stand.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I think we know we’re capable of that and we’ve got the talent,” Peet added. “It was good to see because it put the game away, but we want to be a bit tougher in those moments when we’re on the back foot.”

Next up for Peet and the Warriors is a trip to the south of France to face Catalans Dragons on Saturday evening in Round 12 of Super League.