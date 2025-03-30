Wigan Warriors head coach Matt Peet | Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com

Wigan Warriors coach Matt Peet met with the media in his post-match press conference following their 10-try win over Salford Red Devils

Wigan Warriors coach Matt Peet said he was pleased with his side’s display in their 54-0 win over Salford Red Devils, whilst expressing sympathy towards his counterpart Paul Rowley and his players.

Wigan ran in 10 tries against Salford at the Brick Community Stadium on Sunday afternoon in what was a professional and commanding display, the Red Devils struggling with their well-documented ongoing financial troubles off the field.

Jake Wardle (3), Jai Field (2), Junior Nsemba, Liam Marshall, Bevan French, Sam Walters and Zach Eckersley all got on the scoresheet for the Warriors.

“I said to the lads driving down today that we’d have taken that in terms of the scoreline and coming through healthy,” Peet said in his post-match press conference. “The game is a tricky one and a strange one - for reasons out of our hands - but I think the players got the job done, we’ll move on quickly and not dwell.

“I think the points came because we applied ourselves. I think there were a few basic things in our game that we were looking for, and the lads committed to them, and then there’s the challenge of not overplaying our hand as well, which maybe we fell into that trip a few times, but I understand that. It’s a strange one, but I’m pleased for the lads, the big thing is coming through the game healthy.”

Peet also expressed sympathy and empathy for his opposite number Rowley, with whom he has a strong relationship, and everyone associated with the Red Devils right now amidst their off-field financial troubles as they remain under special measures and the sustainability cap.

When asked if he had sympathy for Rowley in his post-match press conference, Peet replied: “100 per cent. I thought the players certainly did him proud today, which he’ll know, but when you’re a coach or player, you are always at the mercy of the organisation, and all you can do is do your own job, the best you can.

“Coaches try to coach the best they can in whatever predicament they’re put into and it’s the same with the players. Unfortunately, they’re in a tough predicament at the moment, and you hope to see them come out of the other side, but all they can do is concentrate on their own jobs, and today I thought they stood up well, competed for large parts, they were up against some talented players and they troubled us as well at times with the ball. I thought they were probably unlucky not to come away with at least one score.

“I think it is quite unique this game because I actually think there is quite a bit of empathy between the players. We just had to get the job done today and I thought the players did it but if some of the lads dropped their standards a little bit today, I wouldn’t be judging them too harshly.”

Wigan have a week off next week due to the Challenge Cup quarter-finals, with Peet’s side next in action a week on Friday away at Hull KR.