Wigan Warriors head coach Matt Peet | Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com

Wigan Warriors coach Matt Peet said he was proud of his side’s intelligence in defence in their win over Hull FC, whilst sharing praise for members of his forward pack.

Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Warriors won their fourth game on the spin on Sunday afternoon thanks to an impressive 36-12 victory over Hull FC at the MKM Stadium in Round Nine of Super League.

Wigan were 22-12 ahead at the break thanks to first half tries from Bevan French, Jai Field, Junior Nsemba and Jake Wardle, whilst Will Pryce and Harvey Barron went over for Hull.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Warriors scored three unanswered tries in the second half through Abbas Miski, French and Nsemba to wrap up a comfortable 36-12 win in West Hull.

“I’m proud of the lads, no doubt,” said Peet in his post-match press conference. “Hull are a team who throw a lot at you and challenge you, they’ve got some quality so I thought we had to be on, particularly some of the stuff we did defensively, very connected, very well prepared, I thought the intelligence of our defence at times against some great attacking shape.

“There were other challenges when you had the ball, but I thought defensively we looked connected and well prepared. I think Sean O’Loughlin (defence coach) did a great job this week, and that’s because the players buy into him and, technically, he has coached a great week.”

The Warriors were without Patrick Mago, who has been ruled out for around a month with a hamstring injury, and Tyler Dupree, who failed a head injury assessment in their win over St Helens on Good Friday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wigan were able to welcome back prop Luke Thompson and centre Adam Keighran from the treatment room, but the aforementioned injuries in the middle unit gave opportunitie to the likes of Liam Byrne, Sam Walters and Harvie Hill to step up to the plate.

“Harvie especially, sometimes front-rowers get limited minutes, and I think he’s someone who is going to grow into a longer-time player,” said Peet.

“I think he’s quality with his leadership and how he gets around the park. I think we’re getting to test the edges of that at the moment, but he’s delivering week on week.”

Meanwhile, Brad O’Neill made his first start of the season after featuring from the bench in the previous three matches following his return from a lengthy ACL injury lay-off.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

O’Neill started in his primary position of hooker, but also played in the middle towards the end of the game, with O’Neill’s defensive capabilities really coming to the fore.

“He can certainly defend, and he’s got a lot to his game,” Peet added. “Every team, you look at the weapons you’ve got and the skill set they bring and look at what’s available to us. I think we’re good when Kruise (Leeming) is on the field as well, Brad’s a great defender, so it makes sense.”