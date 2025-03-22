Wigan Warriors head coach Matt Peet | Dean Williams

Wigan Warriors coach Matt Peet met with the media in his post-match press conference following their defeat to Leeds Rhinos.

Wigan Warriors coach Matt Peet said he was proud of his side’s performance against Leeds Rhinos, and insists they will learn lessons from their defeat at AMT Headingley.

The Grand Slam winners failed to return to winning ways following their Challenge Cup exit last weekend as they went down to a narrow 12-10 defeat to Leeds Rhinos at Headingley on Saturday evening.

Leeds led 6-4 at half-time thanks to Riley Lumb, who scored the game’s opening try, whilst Liam Marshall got on the scoresheet for Wigan. In the second half, Bevan French put the Warriors 10-6 ahead but Jack Sinfield grabbed the match-winner in the 67th minute to secure the two points for the Rhinos.

“It was a good game,” Peet said in his post-match press conference. “It ebbed and flowed, I thought Leeds were the better team at the start of the game and the points came.

“I thought we grew into the game and raised the bar in the second half. I liked a lot of what we did defensively in the second half, we didn’t get the result but there’s plenty to be proud about, some lessons that we’ll learn but overall I feel proud of the performance.”

Although the reigning champions didn’t come away with the victory, Peet said they will take away plenty of positives from it, with the only tries conceded coming through kick plays.

“Everyone else talks about that (response from last week),” Peet continued. “But we look for a response from every game, whether it’s one you’ve won and are trying to improve on, or whether you’ve lost and trying to improve.

“If we’d have won that game by four points, we wouldn’t be saying we were brilliant so because we lost it by a couple, we should still take the positives out of it and look at the areas. It’s really simple and if you do that all season, then you tend to be in a decent place.”

In the moments immediately after the full-time hooter, Leeds centre Harry Newman and Wigan halfback Harry Smith were involved in a coming together, with the pair being separated by their teammates following a push and shove.

Peet admitted he had not seen the incident live but in his post-match press conference, he said: “I’ve spoken to my players, I mean some players you’re just not surprised when they are involved in incidents, are you? And I don’t think anyone will be surprised to see… Some players carry on when they win and some players don’t. Normally the ones who win a lot, don’t.”

Next up for the Warriors is a clash with Salford Red Devils at the Brick Community Stadium next Sunday, 3pm kick-off.