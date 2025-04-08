Matt Peet provides Wigan Warriors injury update ahead of Hull KR clash

Abbas Miski in action for Wigan Warriors in 2025 | Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

Wigan Warriors coach Matt Peet has provided an injury update on Abbas Miski and Ethan Havard ahead of their trip to Hull KR on Friday night.

Lebanon international winger Miski has not played since Wigan’s historic win over Warrington Wolves in Las Vegas due to an old knee injury he has been nursing for a while.

Meanwhile, England international prop Ethan Havard hasn’t featured this season due to a hamstring injury he suffered in the latter stages of pre-season. Adam Keighran is Wigan’s only other long-term absentee, having sustained an MCL injury against Hull FC last month.

“We’ve got Ethan and Adam in the background long-term, so there’s no changes there really,” said Peet ahead of Friday’s trip to Sewell Group Craven Park to face Hull KR.

“Abbas will need a procedure at some point, so hopefully we can get him on the field sometime in the next month or so and then we might take an opportunity later in the year to get it sorted. We’re just playing it by ear at the moment.

“Ethan’s good. He is just ticking all the boxes, he looks good. I know what game we’ve got pencilled in for him, and he seems in good spirits. Other than that, he is just progressing well.

“He hasn’t (got back to full training) yet, I think he’s still a little bit off that. I’m not going to say it (the game we’ve got in mind) just in case because it puts a bit of pressure on him as well but we’ll keep you in the loop.”

Peet said the Warriors turned the negative of not being in last weekend’s Challenge Cup quarter-finals into a positive by having an intense and beneficial week of hard work on the training field.

“We’d rather we didn’t have a weekend off but it was a good opportunity to push a little bit harder in training so we’ve taken that opportunity,” Peet added.

“Hopefully it stands us in good stead for what’s to come. I’d rather have been involved in the weekend’s games but that wasn’t to be.”