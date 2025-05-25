Catalans Dragons v Wigan Warriors at the Stade Gilbert Brutus on Saturday, May 24 | Stewart Frodsham/Wigan Warriors

Wigan Warriors coach Matt Peet paid tribute to the club’s fanbase following their win over Catalans Dragons, with a large number of Wiganers making the trip over to the south of France.

There were around 1,000 supporters who made the journey to the Stade Gilbert Brutus to see Peet’s side face the Dragons, and they got good value for their money, with the Warriors having scored eight tries to run out comfortable 48-0 winners.

It was a remarkable effort from the Warriors faithful to travel to Perpignan when you consider they have already been to Las Vegas this year, as well as a number of away games in England, including two trips to Hull.

It isn’t the only time Wigan will play in Perpignan this year either, due to loop fixtures, with Peet’s side returning to the region on August 30.

“I was having a conversation with (chief executive) Kris Radlinski about the commitment in general that our supporters show,” Peet said after their win over Les Dracs.

“I think our average attendances at home are heading for some impressive figures, the way they travel is incredible, not just the numbers, but also the way they enjoy themselves and they complement the event, so I think we all go home proud today and look forward to returning towards the backend of the year.

“I think Catalans are set to improve towards the backend of the year, so it will be another test towards the backend of the year.”

The Warriors stayed over for three nights in the south of France, having arrived on Thursday and departed on Sunday morning. Peet admitted he is a fan of the trips to Perpignan, with the team being able to use the visit for some team bonding.

“It’s good because it does break up the season, it gives you something to look forward to, spending time together,” said Peet. “The club is in a position where they can make sure that we have no excuses in terms of our travel, accommodation and nutrition, we’re well-staffed and we’re well-resourced, and the players have got to do their bit as well, so when it all comes together, it’s really pleasing.”