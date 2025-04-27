Amir Bourouh in action for Hull FC against Wigan Warriors | Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

Wigan Warriors coach Matt Peet knows Amir Bourouh more than most, having first watched the Hull FC hooker in action when he was 11 years old.

Bourouh progressed through Wigan’s renowned academy alongside his good pal Morgan Smithies after playing their junior rugby for Siddal, one of the famed clubs of the community game.

“When I first saw Amir, he was playing for Siddal, the same team as Morgan Smithies and Tom Holroyd,” said Peet.

“He played a lot in the second-row at the time. Obviously, when you are looking at young forwards, you wonder what height they are going to reach, but he was so dynamic that he was always going to be a professional, I think, so tough and dynamic.

“Pretty early on here, we started to move him into the hooking position. His defence is outstanding, he is just a powerhouse and a great kid. The first time I saw him play was probably when he was 11 years old, so I just thought, ‘I hope we can get him’.

“He was a bull then, and he is a bull now, isn’t he? That’s what I’d say he’s always been - a little bull. I’ve always thought of him as very powerfully put together. I’ve seen him fold people in half for a long time. When he carries the ball, not only is he quick, he’s strong, so you’ve got to get hold of him, which creates opportunity. Ultimately, he is a very competitive kid.”

After progressing through the youth ranks, Bourouh made his Super League debut for Wigan in 2019 and went on to play nine first-team games for the Warriors.

The 24-year-old then made a permanent move to Salford ahead of the 2022 season, making 32 appearances for the Red Devils across three seasons before joining Hull FC on a three-year contract ahead of this year, and he has delivered a number of impressive displays for John Cartwright’s side in the early rounds of 2025.

“I think that’s because he’s playing more minutes and he’s in a team that is playing well,” Peet added.

“If you’re playing hooker and your pack is on top and you’ve got quality spine players around you such as Aidan Sezer and Cade Cust, you are going to get more chance to show what you can do rather than just defending in your own end of the field. I think what you are seeing from Amir is a reflection of his quality, but also the organisation he is a part of.”

Bourouh will again come up his former club when Hull host Wigan on Sunday afternoon, including his former teammate Liam Marshall, who paid the Halifax-born hooker ahead of the Round Nine clash.

“I just think Amir was pretty unlucky here in terms of who was in front of him when he was a young lad coming through and there were obviously some hookers in front of him,” said Marshall.

“I think the way he has handled himself, going on to Salford and then to Hull, he has been arguably one of the best nines in the comp this year, so I don’t think it’s a surprise to see him doing so well. Fair play to him, it’s nice to see lads who you’ve played with and spent time with at training doing well at other clubs.”