Wigan Warriors coach Matt Peet has delivered a powerful and poignant message following the club’s campaign in support of Mental Health Awareness Week.

Earlier this week, the BBC Sports Personality Team of the Year launched ‘We’re all Wigan, We’re all Warriors’ content piece in support of Mental Health Awareness Week, encapsulating the club’s culture of strength in vulnerability and the club’s connection with the fans, town and community it represents.

The video demonstrates that with or without the cherry and white jersey, those associated with the club remain human, navigating similar life experiences and emotions to everyone else in society. It was designed to encourage open dialogue and sharing of challenges and concerns, repositioning vulnerability as a strength of character - a nation adopted as part of Peet’s coaching philosophy.

In the piece, several Warriors stars opened up on their experiences off the pitch - Liam Marshall on bereavement, Junior Nsemba on childhood racist abuse, Tyler Dupree on domestic violence and Brad O’Neill on early fatherhood.

“I’m really proud of the video and I’m really proud of the publicity it’ll bring to the issue, I suppose, but I wasn’t surprised with what the players were talking about, because we talk like that all the time,” said Peet.

“I think that’s what we’re trying to encourage, particularly in young men, talking openly and honestly, whether that’s with their mates or if they need to find a support group like ANDYSMANCLUB, or they’ve got a sport and have friends there or someone in their family, it’s just about normalising talking about your emotions.

“I think it’s something that can help absolutely everybody. I don’t think it’s something that you just wait until you’re in times of trouble or going through a rough patch, I think you’ve just got to build a habit of opening up a little bit and showing a bit of vulnerability, that’s what we do here, it wasn’t a show for the cameras that’s for sure, and I’m really proud.”

The Warriors’ content piece has been curated as a direct response to rising rates of male loneliness in and around Wigan, with limited presence of positive male influences and changing social attitudes towards masculinity, young men have learned to numb their emotions, viewing vulnerability negatively.

Today, according to a Centre for Social Justice think tank, 15 per cent of men have no close friends and no one to confide in, with only 1-in-5 men receiving emotional support from a friend per week, compared to 40 per cent of women, with suicide being the biggest cause of death among young men.

The content piece closes out by signposting viewers to ANDYSMANCLUB, a men’s suicide prevention charity which hosts free weekly peer-to-peer group sessions at the Brick Community Stadium and online, as well as across more than 250 sites nationwide.

Peet admits he is proud of his players for opening up publicly, and that his team are comfortable about talking about their experiences and hardships along the way.

“It does make me proud, and it’s a large part of what we do, and I think it’s contributed to our success massively that there’s that connection between players and staff at the club,” he added.

“We look after the person first, and a lot of the time, you get a good version of the player on the back of it. I think it’s the same in any walk of life, if there’s an existing trust or relationship where you can be yourself, it often contributes to the best performance, whether that’s in your family life, personal life or professional life.”

Peet says he is also grateful for the support network he has around him in both his professional and personal life.

“100 per cent,” he continued. “That’s the first thing I was going to say, the players support me and my staff as much as I support them. I don’t pretend to be bulletproof or a know-it-all, and I think that’s where I can lead by example, by not pretending that we don’t go through these sorts of things.

“It’s not just the performance side of the club, I think it runs through the whole club, and we’re going to try to inspire more people in the town and organisations to work in such a way. I attended ANDYSMANCLUB last night (Monday) down at the stadium, and I knew it was going to be good and impressive, but I was taken aback by just how powerful it was.

“As I’ve said before, I don’t think people should wait for a bout of depression or anxiety or some tragedy to strike, I think it’s a great habit to get into, to attend something where you can share how life is going.”