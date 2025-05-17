Olly Hassell/SWpix.com

Wigan Warriors coach Matt Peet met with the media in his post-match press conference following their 36-28 win over Leigh Leopards on Friday evening.

Tries from Liam Marshall and Jake Wardle in the opening 10 minutes put Wigan into a 12-0 lead before Leigh responded through Tesi Niu. The Warriors then added further efforts through Adam Keighran, Junior Nsemba and Kaide Ellis in the second quarter, but Leigh added a second through Joe Ofahengaue to see the score 28-12 in Wigan’s favour at the half-time interval.

Leigh forward Ethan O’Neill bagged a brace for Leigh shortly after the second half restart, bringing the Leopards to within six points. However, Wigan extended their lead thanks to Zach Eckersley and Kruise Leeming before Leigh’s Owen Trout scored late on, but the hosts held on for a 36-28 win in front of a 17,000-strong crowd at the Brick Community Stadium.

“It was a game that ebbed and flowed, and momentum swung,” said Peet in his post-match presser.

“I thought there were parts where we were well in control and parts where we looked out of control, and Leigh were in control.

“We want to be better in those periods, that’s for sure, we’ve got a lot of improvement left in us, I think, to make, but we’ll the wins when they come.

“I could see instances in the first half where we could’ve got burned and weren’t where we needed to be defensively with some of our decision-making, but it’s trying to get our mindset right within games as well as week-to-week.”

Peet pointed to their attack as the most pleasing aspect of his side’s performance, running in seven tries as they beat third-placed Leigh to claim the Battle of the Borough bragging rights.

“There was no doubt we could post points,” Peet added.

“I think we constantly look a threat and it’s just getting that balance right as a team between attack and defence and reigning it in a little bit at times, but that’s the fun part of the season, working it out, finding that balance and trying to win as many games as you can along the way.”