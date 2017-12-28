McCormack steps down as Scotland boss

Steve McCormack has stepped down as Scotland coach after 14 years in charge.

The 43-year-old took the job at the start of 2004 and went on to guide Scotland to their first win at a World Cup and a quarter-final berth in the same competition.

“I would like to confirm I am ending my time as coach,” he said in a statement.

“It has been a massive privilege to coach the national team for so long.

“I am immensely proud of what we have achieved over 14 international campaigns.”

The highlight of McCormack’s tenure will surely be scaling the heights of fourth in the world rankings in 2016 - achieved in part thanks to a thrilling draw with New Zealand in Workington.

“There are so many highlights,” said McCormack, who, along with his players, beat Fiji in 2008 for the nation’s first ever World Cup win.

“I can pick from a World Cup quarter-final, a European Championship title, and a historic draw against New Zealand in the Four Nations.”

McCormack - who serves on the staff at Wigan - coached Scotland for 37 games and capped a total of 112 players, including 96 debutants, adding further credibility to the success he enjoyed. They won 11 of those games.

“I would like to thank all the staff I have worked with and every player that has worn the Scotland jersey with pride. I have decided to stand down as head coach to enable a new coach to come in and build towards the next World Cup,” McCormack added.

“I have enjoyed every minute of coaching on the international stage and look forward to future challenges. I am currently enjoying my role at Wigan Warriors and would also like to thank them for their support whilst I have been coaching Scotland.”

Scotland Rugby League says it will make an appointment ahead of next year’s European Championships, but chairman Keith Hogg hailed an “outstanding” coach.

“On behalf of everyone involved in Scotland Rugby League, I would like to thank Steve for all his hard work over so many years,” he said. “Steve has been an outstanding servant of Scotland Rugby League and he leaves a tremendous legacy behind.

“To have coached Scotland in three World Cups, including a first ever World Cup win and a quarter-final in 2013, to have won the European Championships and then the famous 18-18 draw with New Zealand in the 2016 Four Nations, is a great achievement.

“Steve is held in very high regard by everyone involved in Scotland Rugby League. He is prepared to come and help anyone at any time and it is his support for all the elements of what we do in Scotland that many people will remember.”