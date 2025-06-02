Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

Wigan Warriors star Emily Veivers is set to create her own piece of history this weekend when she becomes just the the second Papua New Guinea international to play in a Women’s Challenge Cup final at Wembley Stadium.

The 24-year-old is currently enjoying her maiden season in the Women’s Super League, having arrived as one of five new signings at Wigan in the off-season.

But for Veivers, who was born in Australia and is of Papua New Guinean heritage, 2025 wasn’t her first time playing in England, as she represented the PNG Orchids at the Rugby League World Cup in 2022, where they were defeated by the Australian Jillaroos in the semi-finals.

“I’m loving it here at Wigan, it’s been really good,” Veivers told Wigan Today. “The girls have been amazing, and Denis (Betts) the coach, is great; they’ve really welcomed me. It’s like a second home away from home.”

Queenslander Veivers has won seven caps for Papua New Guinea, qualifying to represent the Orchids through her mother, who was born and raised in Port Moresby before moving to Australia at the age of 17.

“My mum was born in Port Moresby, she actually grew up on a street just around the corner from the Santos Stadium. I was trying to work out where the street was when I was over there, and the girls showed me, so it was so cool to see where my mum grew up. It was amazing.

“She is my biggest fan and number one supporter, always. She is always at every game (back home in Australia). My family are all so close, my dad, brother, my grandma turned 89 the other week, even my aunties and uncles are very close to one another.”

Veivers, who has her PNG Orchids heritage number tattooed on her arm and plans to get her Wigan heritage number inked in the future, works in Denis Betts’ cafe a couple of days a week, combining her job as a barista with her playing duties with the Warriors women.

The versatile forward has played a key role in Wigan’s unbeaten start to 2025, with Betts’ side having won seven from seven, heading off to Wembley in a rich vein of form.

Saturday will mark the first time a Wigan-St Helens derby will be played at the new Wembley Stadium in any format, and for Veivers, she will create her own history as she becomes the just the second PNG international to play in a Women’s Challenge Cup final at Wembley, following in the footsteps of Tara Moxon, who played for Leeds Rhinos in their defeat to St Helens in the 2023 final.

“It feels amazing,” Veivers said after Wigan clinched their spot in their first-ever Women’s Challenge Cup final thanks to an impressive 44-14 win over Leeds Rhinos in the semi-finals in York last month.

“When I first came over, I didn’t know too much about the Challenge Cup, and the girls have been going crazy about it, so over the last few months it has been really exciting, and I’m so excited.

“As soon as the girls started going crazy about it, I thought I’d have to find out more about this place! I was searching it up, and the place is massive, it’s huge.”

Emily Veivers in action for Papua New Guinea at the Rugby League World Cup in 2022 | Will Palmer/SWpix.com

But the atmosphere at Wembley will have to be absolutely electric if it is going to top representing the Orchids at Santos Stadium, Papua New Guinea’s national football stadium in Port Moresby, the nation’s capital.

“They use rugby league to get kids through school,” Veivers said of Papua New Guinea, one of only two countries where rugby league is the national sport, alongside the Cook Islands. “It’s so good, it gives the kids something to work for and drive for.

“Obviously, PNG hasn’t got it as easy or as well as the likes of Australia or England do; it’s completely different, but you can feel the passion coming from the crowd when you are on the field.

“The energy they bring and the excitement, it’s so good. It’s an indescribable feeling, it’s so good. I’m excited for Wembley and I reckon we’re going to have an amazing crowd and I’ve played at Suncorp in front of a massive crowd and I’ve played in a World Cup, but nothing will ever compare to playing at the Santos Stadium in PNG because of the atmosphere and the passion they give.

“Every single top carry and every single kick we make, we get around each other, but the whole crowd gets around us. You get the odd big shot here, and people are like ‘yeah, nice tackle’ but over there, they are screaming and out of their chairs, it boosts us up. It’s a good feeling.”

But whatever the result on Saturday, Veivers is incredibly proud to be flying the flag for her Papua New Guinean heritage and birth nation Australia, in the Women’s Super League, with the burning ambition of making her family proud on the other side of the world, which no doubt she is doing.

“I’m just putting my best foot forward whilst I’m over here and giving it everything I’ve got and trying to make my family proud,” a smiling Veivers added.