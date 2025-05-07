Megan Williams in action for Wigan Warriors | Bruce Rollinson/SWpix.com

Megan Williams has found a home from home at Wigan Warriors since making the off-season move over Billinge Hill from her hometown club St Helens.

Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 19-year-old forward put pen to paper on a contract with Denis Betts’ Warriors back in November for the 2025 campaign.

Williams scored nine tries in 14 appearances for St Helens over the previous two seasons, but made the decision to join Wigan ahead of this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Obviously, when I first transitioned, it was a huge step and was probably one of the hardest decisions I’ve ever had to make,” said Williams. “St Helens is my hometown, I’ve been there for many seasons, I have been in the academy there, but that decision was the right one for me at the time, and I feel like it is now.

“In terms of fitting in, I couldn’t have asked for a more supportive group of girls. Everyone made me feel welcome, we worked hard during pre-season together, I can’t say enough about the girls, they are a really good group who I consider my friends, who work so hard for each other. I feel comfortable, I’m happy here, and I’m excited about what is to come.”

Wigan coach Betts has been a keen admirer of Williams for a while, and had even tried to bring her to the Warriors previously, but couldn’t get it over the line.

“It did shock me at first,” Williams laughed. “At first, I was just thinking it’s another opportunity and that I need to consider it, because I hadn’t even thought about moving clubs at the time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“At the time I was like ‘this is where I’m at and who I’m playing for’ but then it kind of opened that door then and I had to think about what they were offering, where it could lead me, so it was good for my confidence and it had to make me think as well. I needed to think about my future, where I want to go and who I want to be, so I’m grateful Denis did that.

“When he first approached me, I didn’t move straight away, it wasn’t right for me mid-season and other things came up, but the offer was still there, which I was grateful for, and it was the right one for me.”

Williams played her junior rugby at Thatto Heath Crusaders and progressed through the Saints academy before being added to the first team in 2022. Her younger sister, Abbie, is also at Wigan as part of the club’s Pathway to Performance programme.

“My sister Abbie is in the academy (here) and she loves it,” Williams added.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“My mum was like ‘she is happy there, I trust you, so go there’ but my dad is like a diehard Saints fan, so he was like ‘I’m not sure Meg!’. I was like ‘Dad, come on, let’s be serious, think about it’. He was like ‘I think I can just about shout ‘go Meg!’ but I don’t think I can shout ‘go Wigan!’.

“We’ll see how he goes this weekend against Leeds, I’m sure he’ll be shouting for Wigan! He doesn’t even like putting the washing in, so I don’t know about a Wigan top, maybe next season (I can get him in a shirt).”

Williams played for St Helens twice against Wigan last year, and she could tell then something special was building at the Warriors, who have won their first three games of 2025 and are preparing to face Leeds Rhinos in the Challenge Cup semi-finals on Saturday.

“Looking back now, I definitely remember taking a step back thinking ‘we definitely have to perform to compete against this Wigan side’,” Williams added.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“They weren’t the same team they were a few seasons ago, the girls have obviously worked hard and recruited. Saints, as a team, we knew we had to be at our best unless we weren’t going to be able to compete as well as we wanted to. In training the week before, we reviewed and looked at the Wigan’s strengths and weaknesses, so we knew we’d have to take them seriously. They were a good side, and it was a tough game.”