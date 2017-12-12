New development in Sarginson saga

Dan Sarginson’s path has been cleared for a return to Super League after being told he has no future at the Gold Coast Titans.

The centre is being monitored by Wigan as a possible replacement for Anthony Gelling, should he decide to leave.

Sarginson had another year remaining on his deal with the Titans, with another option in the NRL outfit’s favour.

But new coach Garth Brennan has revealed he isn’t in his plans – clearing his way for a return home.

Brennan told the Gold Coast Bulletin: “One thing I am is honest and I was upfront with Dan and said the way things are at the moment, he might struggle to crack into our NRL squad.

“There was an English club that showed interest in him, which is beyond 2018, which I wasn’t willing to extend at this point and I don’t want to stand in the kid’s way.”

Sarginson figured just five times in the NRL, with a knee injury disrupting his start to the campaign before he suffered a season-ending shoulder injury.

He further blotted his copybook when he found himself in court over an alleged incident with a bouncer, but was later acquitted.

Hull KR are also thought to be keen on the 24-year-old.

As reported yesterday, Wigan will need a new frontline centre if Gelling decides to leave. He returned to New Zealand to be with his girlfriend after she was injured in a car crash.

Former London Bronco Sarginson ended his three year stint with Wigan at the end of 2016.

If he returns, he will join Joel Tomkins, Sam Tomkins, Lee Mossop (now at Salford), Thomas Leuluai and Joe Burgess in returning to Wigan under Shaun Waen’s tenure from stints elsewhere.