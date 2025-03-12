Nigel Wood RFL return confirmed with role outlined in strategic review

Nigel Wood has made a return to the RFL | Simon Wilkinson/SWpix.com

Nigel Wood has returned to the RFL as interim chair

Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nigel Wood is returning to the Rugby Football League as interim chair to lead a ‘club-led strategic review’ of the sport.

Wood, who previously served as chief executive and chairman of the RFL, will stand down from his position as chairman of Championship club Bradford Bulls while he takes interim charge of the role following Simon Johnson’s resignation earlier this week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He will meet with Leeds Rhinos chief executive Gary Hetherington and Leigh Leopards owner Derek Beaumont to form the review committee, which will look at what the future holds for the game.

A lengthy statement was released by Hetherington and Beaumont on Wednesday afternoon, confirming Wood’s return on a volunteer basis as well as him being considered ‘the best and most experienced’ for the job by those who have proposed him to the role.

Wood is set to share his findings for presentation to the RFL Council at the next scheduled meeting in July.

In full: Gary Hetherington and Derek Beaumont release joint statement confirming Nigel Wood’s return to the RFL

The statement reads:

“In November amid a growing amount of unrest over the direction of, and some decision-making of the Rugby Football League (RFL), the Super League owners met and resolved unanimously to ask the RFL to embrace some change.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This was brought about after clubs had previously suggested a Club Advisory Board in 2023 to improve connectivity between the clubs and the RFL and further when this was again suggested by Leigh Leopards at a Council meeting in the latter part of 2024 with nothing materialising.

“Unfortunately, the request to embrace change did not happen as quickly as had been anticipated and weeks rolled into months leading to resolutions being proposed by Leigh Leopards and Batley Bulldogs which have already been widely reported.

“The majority of clubs, including clubs from all levels of the professional game, were clear that they wanted a “club-led strategic review” of policy and direction. To achieve this, it was necessary that the chair and next in line at the RFL were replaced on an interim basis by the person who would chair the strategic review. The clubs overwhelmingly supported the proposal of Nigel Wood OBE, who served with distinction at the RFL for 17 years, to chair a committee to undertake this work, addressing the challenges we all recognise the sport is facing, and demonstrated that support by way of completing proxy votes to be presented to the RFL.

“Having listened to the clubs’ views RFL chair Simon Johnson respectfully accepted the resignation of Sandy Lindsay MBE, who had tendered her resignation prior to any proposed resolutions by the clubs. We would like to place on record our recognition of the fine service and results that Sandy achieved during her time at the RFL, particularly with the community board and the significant growth of Our League Active. Simon then himself, having ensured that he had negotiated that the RFL was involved in the review and being satisfied that correct transparent processes would be followed, implemented resolutions based upon the proxy votes received before resigning his position. This enabled constructive discussions to effect change to take place quickly in line with his ethos of always putting Rugby League first.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We would like to thank Simon for the professional manner that he did this, preventing a need for any meeting and affording more time to the process that would follow. We would like to place on record on behalf of all clubs our recognition of the fine commitment of Simon above and beyond expectations of the position of chair, across not only the RFL but Rugby League Commercial (RLC) and the International Rugby League (IRL) where he served with distinction, earning the utmost respect from his peers and club owners.

“During Simon’s six years of leadership the sport has come to the fore as the most inclusive sport in the country, clearly demonstrated by the most inclusive World Cup, seeing not only a vibrant men’s tournament but a thrilling women’s tournament and a vibrant and explosive wheelchair tournament, culminating in a fantastic spectacle of a final. Simon has led the game with strong governance through arguably its most difficult periods, navigating the brain health issues and the horrendously difficult period of the pandemic, securing government funding without which it could be argued the sport would not have survived, given it is a business that depends upon public attendance. We would like to wish Simon well in his future ventures and would hope that he does not become a stranger to the game and is present at the Ashes series that he has been pivotal in securing.

“As per the resolution we have implemented Nigel Wood OBE as the chair of the strategic review panel and by right he therefore takes the interim position as chair of the RFL. We will now meet with Nigel in the coming days to form the remainder of that committee to undertake the strategic review.

“The review will encompass the “whole of the game” and will solicit views from as wide a cross section as possible, engaging the views of all clubs, and to include those of our biggest assets, our partners and supporters.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The sport has numerous talented people around the clubs and the centre, across different fields and disciplines and the committee will be looking to engage fully with these colleagues to exploit those skill sets.

“It is aimed to have this work undertaken, for presentation to the RFL Council at the next scheduled meeting in July, when members will have their say on the best way forward. This is not intended to be a long drawn-out process but a prompt, transparent and effective one that delivers outcomes that will produce results the game needs to achieve.

“For the avoidance of doubt, it should be stated that Nigel has agreed to step down from the Bradford Bulls club board throughout this period.

“Furthermore, and to negate damaging speculation, we would like to make it clear, Nigel has never sought, nor has he been offered any remuneration for this project. He is considered without doubt by those who have proposed him to be the best and most experienced person for the job given his extensive knowledge of all aspects of the game which can only have been further reinforced having also gained experience of running a club.

“We will update with details of the full committee once concluded.”