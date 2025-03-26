No warm-up games for England ahead of Ashes series with reasons explained

Harry Smith in action for England against Tonga in 2023 | John Clifton/SWpix.com

England are hosting Australia in a three-Test Ashes series this autumn

Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

England won’t play any warm-up games ahead of their first Test against Australia at Wembley - but coach Shaun Wane isn’t concerned in the slightest.

Wane’s side face Mal Meninga’s side at Wembley Stadium on October 25 before going to battle with the Kangaroos at the new Everton Stadium at Bramley Moore Dock and AMT Headingley in Leeds the following weekends.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Unlike the last couple of years when they have played France or a Combined Nations All Stars team, England won’t have a mid-season international, nor will they have any warm-up fixtures in the build-up to the Wembley opener.

Wane says he doesn’t mind the fact they don’t have any pre-Ashes matches, instead hoping for short training camps with his squad throughout the coming months.

“No I don’t think we need that,” Wane said when asked about potential warm-up games. “I’m happy with the get-togethers off-field and and hopefully with the blessing of the Super League clubs, owners and CEOs, we might get a couple of two-day camps with the players, so they’re not being physically smashed up, but there’ll be a lot of England methods drilled into the players of what we need to win this Test series.

“I went to the Rugby League Council meeting a few weeks ago and the positivity and support I felt we had was fantastic. If and when we do well in this series, it won’t just be an England victory, it’ll be a real victory for everybody.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile, Australia are set to play a warm-up game against France, according to reports. Potential games against clubs had also been mooted, but RL Commercial managing director Rhodri Jones all but ruled that option out.

“From our perspective, it was a Test series,” added Jones.

“We didn’t go broader than that, we understand the framework that the NRL players have to work to around the RLPA (Rugby League Players Association), the release and the number of games they can play, so from our perspective, it was only ever about a three-match Test series in a particular window.

“I know Mal has come out and said France and club fixtures, but that’s something that I think they will deal with down in Australia.”

With huge demand expected for tickets, fans are urged to pre-register before 23:59 on Tuesday 1 April for early access to the best-priced tickets through a priority window opening on Wednesday 2 April (12pm) - before they go on general sale on April 14. Fans can pre-register their interest HERE .

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Before then, England’s most loyal supporters will have the first opportunity to secure their tickets in a 48-hour priority window opening Monday 31 March - with anyone who has bought a ticket for an England international in the last decade, including the Rugby League World Cup in 2022, able to purchase tickets for any of the three Tests.