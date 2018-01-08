Nuuausala has no plans to leave Warriors

Frank-Paul Nuuausala is expected to stay at Wigan despite claims Down Under he is poised for a move to an Australia club.

A report suggesting he is set for an immediate move to semi-pro’ Western Suburbs caught the Warriors by surprise – as there has been no talks with the player about a release.

Nuuausala is thought to have turned down the chance to leave at the end of last season and has been praised for the way he has knuckled down in pre-season training.

With less than four weeks to go until the start of the new Super League season, it is understood he has reassured Wigan

he has no plans to leave.

And his agent Steve Gillis was quoted by one journalist as saying he had “no idea” where the story came from.

Western Suburbs coach Matt Lantry had told the Newcastle Herald: “He is back in England to finalise a few things at Wigan but we met with him a few days after Christmas when he was over here and it’s all systems go.

“He’s told me he will be here for our first training session and now it is just a matter of sorting out a contract.”

The Suburbs are semi-pro, and play in the local Newcastle competition.

Nuuausala was the only Wigan player to figure in every game last season though his form never

hit the heights which earned him the nickname ‘the wrecking ball’ in

the NRL with Sydney Roosters.

He joined Wigan midway through 2016 from Canberra on a three-and-a-half year deal.