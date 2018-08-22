Nuuausala thanks Wigan Warriors after revealing retirement plan

Frank Paul Nuuausala has thanked Wigan for “many special moments” as he announced he will retire at the end of the season.

The comments were in contrast to his remarks after leaving the Warriors to return to the NRL earlier this year, in which he criticised the club for ‘playing hard ball’ over his release.

Nuuausala joined Wigan midway through 2016 and helped the club to Grand Final glory.

Early the following year, he was in the Wigan side which beat Cronulla in the World Club Challenge.

But his form in Super League rarely hit the heights which had made him a New Zealand international and earned him the nickname, ‘the Wrecking Ball’.

By his own admission he said he felt he was “wasting my time in England and I was just over it, to be honest.”

After cutting short his deal to return to former club Sydney Roosters, he told Sydney’s Sunday Telegraph: “They did things that I felt were not professional and right to be honest,

“They didn’t want to release me early and they were just trying to play hard ball.

“They can say what they want, but I know the truth and I’ve got the proof if they want to come out.”

But judging from his statement announcing his retirement, there is no lingering bitterness.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone who has helped me make my dreams come true over the last 12 years,” he said, in a Roosters statement. “I’ve made bonds that I will carry for life. Not just the players but also the people behind the scenes. You are my family.

“To the Canberra Raiders and Wigan Warriors, thank you for many special moments.”