O’Loughlin and Burgess doubtful for Warriors’ opener

Liam Marshall will get an unexpected early chance to stake a first-team claim as Joe Burgess battles a hip injury.

Winger Burgess suffered the problem early in the friendly win at Leigh and Shaun Wane said he is “struggling” to be fit for Friday’s opener at Salford.

Captain Sean O’Loughlin - who hasn’t played in pre-season - is also expected to miss out as he nurses a calf injury.

But both are expected to fly to Australia the following day and will be in contention to play against Hull FC the following weekend, in Wollongong.

Wane says Australian prop Gabriel Hamlin will “probably” be in the 19-man squad which is named tomorrow (Wednesday).

Forward John Bateman had already been ruled out of the non-televised game at the AJ Bell Stadium, kick-of 7.30pm.