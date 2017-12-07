O’Loughlin: I’ll always put my hand up for England

Sean O’Loughlin says he has no plans to retire from England.

The Test captain – who missed Saturday’s World Cup Final loss through injury – turned 35 during the tournament. But he is eyeing involvement in next year’s internationals against New Zealand.

“We’ll see how the body goes but as long as I’m fit and healthy, I’ll always put my hand up,” he said.

“I’ve not given (representative retirement) any thoughts at all.”

England have host the Kiwis in three Tests next autumn, and talks have taken place about a mid-season international against the same opponents in Denver, USA.

The Wigan skipper was a proud spectator in Brisbane as England pushed Australia all the way, before going down 6-0.

“I wouldn’t say it’s downhearted,” he said. “There’s a belief there. Even though we’ve lost we’ve put in a performance we can all be proud of. It’s definitely not a dejected changing room. There’s disappointment but the boys are proud of their efforts.

“Playing in these games, you just want to be part of more and more of them and the boys will get back to their pre-seasons and being involved really stokes your hunger to be involved.

“You go away from these wanting to better yourself as a player when you go back to your own clubs.”