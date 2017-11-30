‘O’Loughlin is our Lockyer’

Sean O’Loughlin has been hailed as England’s equivalent of Darren Lockyer ahead of Saturday’s World Cup Final.

Former Test captain Phil Clarke - who himself once donned the Wigan No.13 shirt - believes the Warriors skipper could be the stand-out player in the England side.

And he went as far as to compare him with mercurial Australian legends Brad Fittler and Lockyer.

Sky Sports pundit Clarke was a member of the last England side which in a World Cup Final, in 1995.

“In 1995 Brad Fittler was brilliant,” Clarke told The Guardian.

“They’ve always had one standout player but Sean O’Loughlin’s ours. He’s our Fittler, he’s our Darren Lockyer.”

O’Loughlin, who turned 35 this week, has been named in Wayne Bennett’s team but his chances have been rated “50-50” as he battles a quad injury.