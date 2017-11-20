O’Loughlin warns England to be more patient

England skipper Sean O’Loughlin has called on his team-mates to produce a more calculated performance in their World Cup semi-final against Tonga.

They were patchy during their 36-6 quarter-final win over Papua New Guinea yesterday, but never in trouble as they registered seven tries to seal their spot in this Saturday’s clash for a place in the final.

Despite having little trouble making metres, a lot of England’s attacks frustratingly broke down due to handling errors, and O’Loughlin says it is an area they need to address.

“It was a bit disappointing at times, similar to what we’ve done the last few weeks really, so again it’s something we need to be better at in the semi this week and then hopefully in the final,” he said.

“It was more individual errors, concentration, that kind of thing.

“We played a bit frustrated at times, trying to maybe score without doing the hard work. We were trying to score too early.

“We just need to learn to be more patient with the ball.”

But England kept up their impressive defensive record in the tournament, keeping their opponents to a solitary try for a second week in a row.

And despite picking out areas to improve, the loose forward is happy with his side’s progress.

“Defensively we were pretty strong for the majority of the game and we scored some points,” O’Loughlin explained.

“But we’re in a semi-final of a World Cup which is a pretty good place to

be.”

When England did manage to make their moves stick they put on some attractive plays leading to tries. And O’Loughlin hopes they can tune-up that side of their game as they bid for a first World Cup Final appearance since 1995.

“When we do put sets together we look a lot more dangerous with the ball,” he said.

“It comes down to individuals to make the right decisions at the right times during the game.”

“I think dry ball, fast pitch, the game’s flowing, you do sometimes come up with errors.

“It’s one thing we need to improve on.”