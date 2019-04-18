Oliver Gildart lauds Adrian Lam's impact as Wigan Warriors coach

Oliver Gildart doesn’t think Wigan have to look far to find the right man to lead the club into 2020.

The centre and his Warriors team-mates discovered yesterday that Shaun Edwards would not be taking over at the end of this season.

Current coach Adrian Lam has been made bookmakers’ favourite to continue at the helm – an appointment which would get Gildart’s support, despite them only claiming three wins from their opening 10 matches.

“I’m just glad it’s all sorted now (with Edwards), and we’ll see what happens,” said the England star.

“Lammy has been great, I think if you ask the lads they’ll say the same. He’s more of a team-mate and for me personally, he’s really helped my game.

“He’s played to my strengths and tried to get the ball into my hands early, which I’m enjoying. I know we’re not travelling too well at the minute but it’s so close.

“Apart from a few minutes either side of half-time at Wakefield, we win that game. The match at Cas’ was similar, Hull FC went to golden point... if they all go our way we’re right up there.

“We’re not far off, you’d be concerned if we were being blown away like some other teams, but we’re not.

“We’re doing it tough but I think once we get some lads back we’ll be alright.

“I’m not stressed about it in the slightest, we’re all really confident.” Gildart, hero of previous derbies, is set to experience his first Good Friday encounter at the DW Stadium as Lam’s side seek to avoid a morale-boosting win in front of a bumper crowd.

“We play them a few times in the year but there’s just something special about the Good Friday game, it makes it feel different to the others,” he said.