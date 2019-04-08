Oliver Gildart receives maximum Steve Prescott Man of Steel points from Wigan Warriors' defeat at Castleford Tigers

Two-try Oliver Gildart picked up maximum points in the Steve Prescott Man of Steel vote from Wigan's defeat at Castleford.

The centre was awarded all three points, with Cas' Adam Milner getting two and Liam Watts one. It means Gildart has now five points on the leaderboard.

The Steve Prescott Man of Steel received a makeover this year. A former player, chosen from a select panel, watches each Super League game and awards point to the three best players - three points down to one - which are accrued over the season.

George Williams is Wigan's highest ranked player in the leaderboard for the coveted award, with seven points, putting him in seventh position.

The other Wigan players on the leaderboard are Joe Burgess (three points), Sean O'Loughlin (two points), Thomas Leuluai (two points) and Liam Marshall (one point).

Warrington's marquee recruit Blake Austin and St Helens hooker James Roby lead the way, with 12 points each.

