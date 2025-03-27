Wigan Warriors star Brad O'Neill lifts the Challenge Cup at Wembley in 2024 | Ed Sykes/SWpix.com

Brad O’Neill’s return from a long spell in the casualty ward is music to the ears of Wigan Warriors supporters and it’s easy to why.

The Leigh-born hooker will play his first game in almost nine months when the Warriors host Salford Red Devils at the Brick Community Stadium on Sunday. O’Neill hasn’t featured since suffering a dreaded ACL injury against Warrington Wolves last July.

Saying O’Neill’s return from injury being like a new signing for the Warriors sounds a tad corny, but his availability will undoubtedly be a massive boost to Matt Peet’s squad.

O’Neill might only be 22 years of age, but he plays with maturity beyond his years. He is already one of the best hookers in Super League and has the CV to prove it, already having 69 Wigan appearances under his belt since his first-team debut in 2021.

He has a tidy trophy cabinet, too, with two Super League titles, two League Leaders’ Shields, two Challenge Cups and one World Club Challenge title to his name.

O’Neill has already been capped by England, which is a nice segue into our next talking point...

The Ashes are back!

It was announced on Wednesday morning that England would be hosting Australia in a three-Test series this autumn - with games taking place in London (Wembley), Liverpool (Everton’s new stadium) and Leeds (Headingley).

The iconic series returns after a 22-year hiatus, marking the first rugby league Ashes series since 2003.

O’Neill will no doubt want a strong season in clubland with Wigan so he can be in Shaun Wane’s England plans against the Kangaroos. However, the academy product’s priority and focus will, of course, be on just building his body back up to perform to the high standards Wigan set themselves week in, week out, but there’s no doubt that he’d want to be part of the Ashes.

He is more than capable of going toe-to-toe with the Aussies, as he proved in Wigan’s World Club Challenge victory over Penrith Panthers last year, but he just needs to ease his way back in when it comes to his body and match fitness.

I can’t wait to see O’Neill back out there this weekend because those nine months on the sidelines can be long and lonely days during the rehabilitation phase. All the best, Brad!

Rest easy, Darren

It’d be remiss of me not to pay tribute to Darren Orme in this week’s column. It wasn’t the outcome any of us were hoping for when the searches were ongoing, but at least his nearest and dearest can now take some comfort that he has been found and can now rest easy.

As a fellow Latics season ticket holder myself, it has been amazing to see how the club - and Warriors, too - have rallied around Darren and his family over the last couple of weeks.

Wigan’s home game against Barnsley on Saturday will give the Latics faithful a chance to celebrate and remember him, and hopefully make it a fond farewell for one of the club’s most loyal supporters.

The Warriors will also pay tribute to Darren in Sunday’s match against Salford, and it’s been heartwarming to see how both clubs and the rest of the town have come together to rally around Darren, and his family and friends, during this difficult time. It makes you proud to be a Wiganer when you see the community come together for one of their own, doesn’t it? Rest easy, Darren.