Opposition facts: Where does Rabbitohs’ nickname come from?

A look at Wigan’s opponents ahead of tomorrow’s international double header.

Formed in 1908, the Rabbitohs were one of the founding members of the New South Wales Rugby Football League, making them one of Australia’s oldest rugby league teams.

They are one of only two foundation clubs still present in the NRL, the other being the Sydney Roosters, who Warriors played against in their 36-14 World Club Challenge defeat in 2014.

With 21 titles, starting with their first season in 1908, the Rabbitohs comfortably have the most Premierships in the NRL. Despite their great success though, South are also fifth in the list for wooden spoons in their competition. They have finished bottom of the pile eight times, with the most recent being in 2006 – a season which was also remembered for all the wrong reasons in Wigan.

That was also the year Hollywood star Russell Crowe took over the club with businessman Peter Holmes.

The club mascot is the rabbitoh, a now-disused term that described hawkers who captured and skinned rabbits, hence their nickname.