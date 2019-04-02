Our 17-man squad of players who represented Wigan Warriors and Castleford Tigers
Zak Hardaker is the most recent player to represent both Wigan and Castleford in the Super League era.
Here, we pick our starting line-up - and four-man bench - of players who have figured for both clubs, as well as a coach... will Ian Millward take charge of the side?
1. Full-back: Zak Hardaker
The ex-Leeds ace played for Castleford in 2017 but was sacked after failing a doping test which wiped out his '18, before joining Wigan
jpimedia
2. Wing: Shaun Ainscough
He started his career with the Warriors in 2009 and was sent on loan to the Tigers the following season, and played seven times for the Yorkshire club.
jpimedia
3. Centre: Martin Aspinwall
He played 113 times for Wigan during 2001-05. He signed for Cas for the 2011 season, scoring two tries in 19 appearances
jpimedia
4. Centre: Willie Isa
He first played in the Super League for Castleford, after signing from Melbourne in 2011 as a three-quarter, and moved to the pack while at Widnes
jpimedia
View more