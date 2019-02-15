Our 'dream team' of stars who have played for both Wigan Warriors and Sydney Roosters
Ahead of the World Club Challenge, here is our 'dream team' comprised of players who have represented both Wigan and Sydney Roosters (or Eastern Suburbs).
Here is how they line-up - with a four man bench and 18th man...
1. Full-back: Amos Roberts
The live-wire joined Wigan in 2009 after four seasons with the Roosters
Getty
2. Wing: Martin Offiah
The prolific winger had two brief spells with Easts in 1989 and 1993
Getty
3. Centre: Dean Bell
The Kiwi joined Wigan in '86 after two seasons with Easts
Getty
4. Centre: Joe Lydon
The versatile back had two spells with Easts in 1987 and two years later
Getty
View more