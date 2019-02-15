Owen Farrell backing hometown club Wigan Warriors in World Club Challenge

Owen Farrell has thrown his support behind hometown club Wigan and says he can "only imagine how exciting" it must be to play in a World Club Challenge.

The England RU captain will be watching Sunday evening's game and hoping his uncle Sean O'Loughlin can guide the Warriors to a record-extending fifth World Club crown.

Farrell said: "With it being off the back of a successful year, it’s a chance to play in another big match right at the start of the season.

"The World Club Challenge is a big part of Wigan’s history and to be in with a chance of winning another one is massive, but hopefully to win it would be even bigger.

“To play against the best team from Australia, I can only imagine how exciting it is be involved.”

Farrell's dad, Andy, was in the side which beat Brisbane in 1994 and his uncle O'Loughlin guided Wigan to victory over Cronulla two years ago.

The Saracens ace has kept tabs on the Warriors' progress this season.

He told the club's website: “Adrian Lam has only had two games in charge so far, but from what I’ve seen from those two, the team has got better and better.

“I’m taking a lot of confidence from that and hopefully, it’s a good sign. I’m sure they’re excited to take it up another notch on Sunday.

“I’ll be in camp with England. Hopefully, we have nothing on and we’ll have time to sit down and watch it all the way through. I’m really looking forward to it.”