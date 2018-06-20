Paisley poised for debut as Williams faces spell on sidelines

Shaun Wane is ready to hand out a debut to another academy-graduate on Friday night as he faces up to the loss of three key players.

Forward Liam Paisley, 20, is set to come into the side to face Castleford.

Fringe halfback Josh Woods will also be drafted in to help cover for the loss of the trio who are with the England squad in America.

John Bateman and Sean O’Loughlin are set to face New Zealand in the ground-breaking Test in Denver.

George Williams is also with the national squad but has been ruled out of the match with a knee injury which is set to sideline him for around a month.

Williams travelled to Denver unaware of the severity of the knee problem.

But the joint swelled up on the flight and after undergoing medical checks, he was ruled out with a posterior cruciate ligament injury.

“If he had stayed it wouldn’t have been any different,” said Wane. “It’s nothing major, four to six weeks.

“I spoke to him and he was a bit down about it, he obviously wanted to play for England.

“I was the one who told him to stay there - they have good medical people.”

Woods, who has played three matches this season, will get the chance to cover for Williams while he is absent.

Wane said he did not consider recalling Jake Shorrocks from his loan spell with Salford.

“I just want to see Josh express himself because we’ve not really seen that (at first-team level) yet,” he said.

Wane is also excited about seeing Cumbrian Paisley in action.

A former England academy international, the 20-year-old has been playing for Championship outfit Swinton on dual-registration.

“He’s a punchy backrower, he hits good lines, and he’s tough,” said Wane.

“The chance to get him into the first-team will give him a lift, and he deserves it.”

Elsewhere, prop Taulima Tautai is set to return from a minor injury and forward Liam Farrell will have an ankle problem assessed tomorrow.

Wane admits he feared Thomas Leuluai would get a New Zealand call-up after several frontline players withdrew.

“I did, and that would have hurt - but my mate has not done that to me,” he smiled, nodding to his ex-head coach, and new Kiwi boss, Michael Maguire.