Wigan Warriors prop Patrick Mago in a pre-match warm-up | Dean Williams

Wigan Warriors will be without key prop Patrick Mago for around a month due to a hamstring injury, coach Matt Peet has confirmed.

The Samoan powerhouse was a late withdrawal from Peet’s 17-man squad that took to the field in their 24-14 win over St Helens on Good Friday. The Warriors will also be without prop Tyler Dupree for Sunday’s trip to Hull, having failed a head injury assessment in the derby win over Saints.

Providing an injury update, Peet said: “Obviously we lost Patrick at the weekend, he tweaked his hamstring in the warm-up and Tyler Dupree misses out, so there are a couple of big units there which brings a challenge to the squad but I’ve liked the way Sam Walters and Harvie Hill in particular have stepped up and I’d like to see them get more of an opportunity.

“Pati just tweaked it in the warm-up. I don’t think it felt like much, but once you know about it, you don’t want to risk it, but these things happen.

“Grade Two, I think it is, or something like that. It’s about four weeks, as soon as I hear it’s a hamstring or a scan, they’re never one week, are they? Pati hasn’t missed many games for us since he came so maybe this is a chance for us to freshen him up and get him back a little bit refreshed for the next part of the season but he’ll be a loss for sure, he’s a weapon off the bench for us and has got a lot to him.”

With Mago and Dupree unavailable for Sunday’s Round Nine clash with Hull FC at the MKM Stadium, Peet is considering youngsters within the first-team, whilst playing Brad O’Neill at loose forward is also an option.

Peet added: “Certainly (considering) debutants in terms of Taylor Kerr has been doing a great job for us, he’ll be in the 21 this week so that’s kind of what we’ve been looking at, potentially using Brad O’Neill through the middle as well and obviously Sam Walters is a player who can play big minutes so that’s kind of the route we’ve been going down.

“Brad certainly does (have the ability to play 13). He’s big for a nine, he likes to carry the ball, and he’s an outstanding defensive player, so that’s an option for us, get that balance between him and Kruise sometimes being on the field together. It’s certainly something we’ve spoken about.”

Peet said he was proud of the way his side overcame adversity to beat St Helens last week, with the Warriors missing frontline props Luke Thompson and Ethan Havard heading into the game, whilst Mago was a late withdrawal and Dupree failed his HIA. They were without first-choice goal-kicker Adam Keighran, too.

“I think every team is going through some sort of adversity at the moment, so I don’t think it’s just us, but I think every coach is looking to see how their team deals with it,” Peet added.

“I think particularly in the conditions the big men were important so we had a challenge and I loved the way we stood up to it, I mentioned Walters and Hill before, you could put Liam Byrne in that bracket and our two hookers as well so I liked our work ethic and we found a way to win and that’s what made me most proud.

“That is the challenge opf a Super League season really, every team when they’ve got their full 17, there’s not much in it but there’s the hurdles of fixture congestion and injuries come along, that’s where the depth of your squad comes in and the way you do certain things, and when the lads turn up for one another comes to the fore.”