Patrick Mago withdrawal explained as Wigan Warriors boss provides Tyler Dupree latest

Wigan Warriors prop Patrick Mago in a pre-match warm-up | Dean Williams

Wigan Warriors boss Matt Peet has explained why Patrick Mago was a late withdrawal in their 24-14 win over St Helens, whilst providing an injury update on Tyler Dupree.

Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Samoan powerhouse Mago was named on the bench an hour-and-a-half before kick-off, but he pulled out in the warm-up, with Peet confirming post-match that he has suffered a hamstring injury.

“He pulled his hamstring in the warm-up,” Peet said. “He’ll probably get a scan, hopefully it’s not too bad, but you never know.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile, Wigan will be without key prop Tyler Dupree for next Sunday’s trip to Hull FC, having failed a head injury assessment in the first half.

“Tyler is in good spirits in the changing rooms,” added Peet. “He obviously won’t play next week, though, and rightly so.”

The Warriors were 12-2 ahead at the break thanks to first-half tries from Jai Field and Abbas Miski. Field scored his second to extend Wigan’s lead to 18-2 before Saints staged a fightback through tries from Lewis Murphy and Agnatius Paasi. Miski got his second in the closing stages, though, to seal an impressive 24-14 win for Peet’s side.

“Tough game,” Peet explained. “I’m proud of the team, we overcame a bit of adversity which you kind of know is going to come, for either team, they are always those type of games with a few bumps in the road, but I’m really proud that we stuck together enough, but we’ve certainly got more in us.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We lost Pati (Mago) and then we lose Tyler (Dupree), obviously they are two strong and big bodies, I think in these kind of conditions and kind of games, they are important players for you so we were probably a little bit of backs to the wall, but that happens. I think the conditions probably made it a tighter game than it needed to be, but Saints came and were spirited and brave.

“I think those kinds of moments (in the last 15 minutes) bring the best out of us. I trust the players, you know it can go the other way, but you just trust that they just keep turning up for one another. I sometimes think the more the game goes to that breakneck speed, the more it suits us in the end, and we tend to come out on the other side as it proved.”