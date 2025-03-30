Paul Rowley speaks to his Salford Red Devils players after their defeat at Wigan Warriors | Olly Hassell/SWpix.com

Salford Red Devils coach Paul Rowley met with the media in his post-match press conference following their defeat at Wigan Warriors

Salford Red Devils might have been heavily beaten by Wigan Warriors, but Paul Rowley insisted he was proud of the character and attitude of his players amidst all the struggles going on off the field.

Rowley’s Reds suffered their fifth loss of the Super League season on Sunday afternoon as they were tonked 54-0 by reigning champions Wigan at the Brick Community Stadium.

But given the current circumstances behind the scenes regarding the club’s financial situation, Rowley beamed with pride over his players who took to the field.

“There was loads of character,” said Rowley in his post-match press conference. “There are some young lads there and they were fantastic, but the best bit about it for me is when (as a young player) you get to sit down at the side of an experienced player who is going to turn your nerves into excitement.

“We had plenty of that in our dressing room today that went above and beyond and showed tremendous character.

“I don't like losing, obviously, and we won't accept mediocrity. We'll judge it and judge efforts on their merit, on the standards that we want to uphold and set. But I can't have any complaints on effort.”

Salford remain in special measures and under the Rugby Football League-imposed sustainability cap, meaning Rowley was down to a bare 17 players heading into the Wigan match, including three loanees - George Hill (Castleford Tigers), Jonny Vaughan (St Helens) and Tiaki Chan (Wigan Warriors): and the Red Devils boss admitted three members of his squad played with injuries.

“I would say there were definitely three we wouldn't have played (on a normal day),” Rowley added. “Chris Hill did the first 40 and then he couldn't get back on. Justin Sangare came on injured, and I think Joe Shorrocks wouldn't have played either. But they played, so it's good. That's what rugby players do.”

Salford’s squad received their salaries late for the second month in a row, but Rowley admitted his side will continue to turn up and stand tall with their chest out whilst the off-field drama goes on in the background.

“We're just playing rugby, we want to play, it's a simple game,” he continued. “The hard bit is that it's been a little bit like setting off for a sprint without knowing where the finish line is.

“It's getting a little bit like, 'Are we nearly there yet?' I'm head down and working hard. I was really looking forward to today, and I enjoyed a lot of the day.

“I enjoy seeing people make their debut, and I enjoy and get motivated and inspired by efforts from people like Chris Hill and Jack Ormondroyd. That amazes me, it just makes it a privilege to be here. I'll sleep well today, I'm really happy about a lot of things, including the character.

“Yeah, we'd like it to be different, but you go on and think it will be different. I spent a day a couple of days ago at the Mayor's charity for people who experience homelessness. Listening to their story puts it in perspective.

“I know we've all got our own story and we want things to be easier, but if that's as bad as life gets, it isn't that tough. We got paid 24 hours late, so we'll be alright, I'm sure.”

Next up for the Red Devils is a trip to the south of France to face Catalans Dragons in the Challenge Cup quarter-finals on Friday night.