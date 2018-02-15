Pictures: Warriors players meet some Aussie ‘residents’

Wigan Warriors got really wild on their tour Down Under!

Players Liam Marshall, Tom Davies and Josh Ganson - as well as tour ambassadors Gary Connolly and Steve Hampson - got up close with some of Australia’s native wildlife at one of Sydney’s most popular attractions, Featherdale Wildlife Park.

Earlier in the week, Sam Powell and Joel Tomkins took part in a climb up Sydney Harbour Bridge.

Wigan beat Hull FC 24-10 in Wollongong last Saturday in the first Super League game staged outside of Europe, and complete their mini-tour with an exhibition game against South Sydney at ANZ Stadium on Saturday. Hull FC meet St George Illawarra in the ‘international double header’.

Pictures courtesy of Destination NSW.