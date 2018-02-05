PICTURES: Wigan Warriors Down Under

Wigan Warriors staged their first formal engagement on their trip to Australia - a press conference overlooking the beach!

Shaun Wane’s outfit face Hull FC in Wollongong this Saturday, the first Super League game to be held outside of Europe.

Wane and captain Sean O’Loughlin, Hull FC counterparts Lee Radford and Danny Houghton, and Wigan chairman Ian Lenagan spoke to local media about their upcoming clash at Win Stadium.

The Warriors will take on South Sydney in an exhibition game the following week.