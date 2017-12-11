Powell feels rise in intensity

Sam Powell says the culture within the Wigan camp has “definitely” gone up a notch.

The Warriors are deep into the preparations for the 2018 campaign.

And hooker Powell has noticed a difference in wake of their disappointing end to their last Super League campaign – in which Wigan missed out on a place in the top-four play-offs.

Shaun Wane has already stated this is the happiest he has been at this point in a pre-season.

And Powell revealed: “I have noticed changes in the intensity in training.

“We have spoken about the culture and it’s definitely gone up.

“I hope that’s how it stays.”

Warriors won the World Club Challenge this year and reached Wembley, but the over-riding feeling – among fans, players and coaches – seems to be one of frustration.

Powell, 25, said: “It’s really not hard to motivate yourself in training because we pride ourselves on winning - and that’s the motivation.

“It was a disappointing year for us.

“For me personally, I wasn’t happy with how I played.

“The previous year was good for me (he

won the Players’ Player of the Year).

“But last season as a whole was disappointing and I want to make sure I improve in the off-season and go into the new year flying.”