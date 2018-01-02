Reasons for McIlorum and Gelling departures revealed

The departure of Micky McIlorum and Anthony Gelling from Wigan has been confirmed.

Hooker McIlorum has - as expected - joined Super League rivals Catalans Dragons.

Anthony Gelling returned home in November

Wigan say the decision to allow him to leave, with two years remaining on his deal, was to let him take up an attractive offer from the French side. NRL outfit Canberra Raiders had also targeted him.

Chairman Ian Lenagan said: “Following his performance at the Rugby League World Cup several clubs expressed interest in Michael and we agreed that at this stage of his career it was right to allow him to explore his options.

“Several teams have put forward very favourable offers to Michael and we felt it right not to stand in his way.”

McIlorum, though, suggested the decision was made for him.

“After speaking with Ian (Lenagan) it was made clear my future was elsewhere,” he wrote, in a note included on Wigan’s press release. “With interest from a couple of clubs it was agreed now was the best time to part company.”

Confirmation of Gelling’s exit was not a surprise - indeed, Wigan had already signed his replacement, with Dan Sarginson rejoining the club before Christmas.

Gelling returned to New Zealand in November to be closer to his girlfriend after she was injured in a crash.

He has been released from his contract and does not have another club lined-up.

Executive director Kris Radlinski said: “Anthony came to us a few weeks ago expressing his desire to return home to be closer to his family and girlfriend in New Zealand.

“We can’t have anyone here who isn’t emotionally in the right place whilst we also don’t want to see people upset. We believe Anthony to be genuine in his wishes to return home, he hasn’t got anything lined up, he simply wants to go home.

“A real character, Anthony will be sorely missed not just at Wigan but in Super League too.

“On the field he has worked tirelessly to become one of the best centres in the league and deservedly returns home with a Grand Final winner’s ring on his finger. He leaves with our best wishes and will have many friends for life here at Wigan.”

Leeds-born McIlorum has spent his entire professional career with the Warriors and won two Grand Finals and two Challenge Cup finals with the club.

Known for his aggressive streak, he returned from a year-long spell on the sidelines during his testimonial season in 2017, and his terrific form for Ireland in the World Cup saw him surface on the radar of Canberra Raiders.

But the 29-year-old decided against a move to the NRL in favour of the south of France on a two-year deal.

Catalans coach Steve McNamara, who handed McIlorum his England debut in 2012, has already recruited Lewis Tierney from the Warriors in the off-season.

Wigan coach Shaun Wane said: “Having thought about it for some time we are all in agreement that it is the right time for Micky and the club to go their separate ways.

“Micky is a player who I hold close to my heart, I’ve known him for a long time and I’ve enjoyed watching him develop as both a player and a man over many years. I’ve every respect for him, he’s always given his very best for Wigan and I’m sure he will be remembered for that.”

In a note, McIlorum thanked fans for their support.

“After speaking with Ian (Lenagan) it was made clear my future was elsewhere and with interest from a couple of clubs it was agreed now was the best time to part company,” he wrote.

“I would like to thank Ian and Kris (Radlinski) for making my time at Wigan successful and enjoyable.

“I’m going to miss a lot of things about this great club and have too many thank yous to mention everyone, but to every coach or member of staff at the club including past and present players I appreciate all the help along this great journey. I have friends for life!

“It’s now time for a new challenge for me and my family in another country which we are relishing with Catalans Dragons and are grateful to them for the opportunity.

“A special mention to Shaun (Wane) who has always gone above and beyond for me both on and off the field. I wish him all the best in the future I’m sure he’ll bring more success to Wigan!

“Thanks again to the fans for the great memories, I’ve loved every minute. Born in Leeds, made in Wigan!”

If Gelling returns to the UK, Wigan will have first option to re-sign him.

The centre said: “It’s always tough to move on. I’ve given up my 20s to represent the club and had an absolute blast in doing so.

“My family has always stood by me during my time away and the time has come to put them first.

“I would like to say a massive thank you to the players both past and present, the coaching staff for taking a punt on me and to the fans who took on a rugby league nerd from Auckland and made him feel at home. Thank you and good luck.”

Although Sarginson has already been recruited to replace Gelling, Wigan are unlikely to seek a replacement for McIlorum.

Sam Powell has proved his credentials in that position in recent years and with Sam Tomkins or Morgan Escare expected to move into the halfback roles to partner George Williams, Kiwi Thomas Leuluai is expected to switch to dummy-half.

Youngster Josh Ganson also made his Wigan debut last season, while Jake Shorrocks had an impressive run in the side at the end of 2016 before suffering a season-ending injury earlier this year.

Elsewhere, there has been little turnover. Australian prop Gabriel Hamlin, 20, has arrived while fringe players Nick Gregson, Connor Farrell and Kyle Shelford have left.

French forward Romain Navarrete is expected to depart after struggling to settle in England. He spent the back-end of the season on loan at Catalans with Tierney.