Reports linking Trent Barrett with Wigan Warriors return are 'wide of the mark'

Reports suggesting Trent Barrett is on the brink of sealing a return to Wigan are thought to be wide of the mark.

League Weekly today reported Barrett was on the verge of signing a three-year deal to return to the club as coach.

Warriors don't generally comment on speculation publicly but it is understood there have been no talks with the 41-year-old.

Wigan are still waiting to hear back from Shaun Edwards whether he intends to fulfill his original commitment to return to his hometown club as coach for 2020 or stay in rugby union.

The Super League champions gave him time to consider his options. Current coach Adrian Lam has a one-year deal which expires at the end of this season.

Barrett, a huge fans' favourite during two years at Wigan as a player, left his role as Manly coach last year.