RFL chair Simon Johnson to step down after council meeting

Simon Johnson is to step down from his role as RFL chair. (Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

Simon Johnson’s final day with the RFL will be on Wednesday

The Rugby Football League are looking for a new leader after it was confirmed that Simon Johnson will step down from his role as chairman on Wednesday.

Johnson, who has been chairman of the RFL since 2019, will step down after the RFL’s scheduled Spring Council meeting on Wednesday, March 12 after weeks of speculation.

It had been widely reported in recent weeks that several clubs had wanted Johnson to step aside to reform the game’s governance – with former RFL chief executive and current Bradford Bulls chairman Nigel Wood being reported as a potential replacement.

In a statement, the RFL say ‘the process of securing a new chair will be decided in due course following a formal review’.

Johnson, who previously held positions at the Premier League, FA and ITV before joining the RFL, publicly announced his resignation on Tuesday.

“I am proud of all that we have achieved in my six years as Chair,” said Johnson.

“It has always been my aim to lead an inclusive sport with integrity, honesty, authenticity and openness. My interest has always been to put rugby league first.

“Now, to enable the sport to move forward constructively, I have decided to step down as Chair at close of business on Wednesday 12 March.

“There is a need to discuss how change can be made, without exposing the sport to undue risk, and I hope that by stepping down I can help those discussions to take place constructively.”

He added: “During my tenure, I am immensely proud that we have improved welfare and safety for players by introducing groundbreaking and comprehensive measures to protect brain health, overseen investment in the Women’s & Girls’ game and fuelled the growth of Wheelchair Rugby League.

“We have built on the legacy of staging the most inclusive World Cup ever in 2022 - with Men’s, Women’s and Wheelchair competitions running parallel - and established a long-term and stable international calendar, able to look forward to the benefits that an Ashes series will bring once again. There are more people with more opportunities to enjoy rugby league.

“I carry memories and achievements which will live with me forever: the annual wreath laying at the Cenotaph before the Challenge Cup Final, the first Women’s Challenge Cup Final at Wembley Stadium and the England Wheelchair team winning the World Cup high among them. On the fifth anniversary of the pandemic, I cannot forget our vital work as we steered the sport through Covid with a ground-breaking Government-backed loan programme and using the same approach of working closely with clubs that I’ve taken throughout.

“I grew up in Prestwich with an admiration for the sport and if nobody described me as a ‘rugby league person’ when I first joined the Board, I certainly am now. I wish the sport, in all forms and with all of its supporters and its clubs, the very best for a healthy, sustainable and constructive future.”