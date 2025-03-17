RFL pay tribute to former Wigan star Doug Laughton who has died, aged 80

Former Leeds coach Doug Laughton.

The Widnesian enjoyed a distinguished rugby league career as a player and coach

The Rugby Football League has paid tribute to former Wigan great Doug Laughton, who has died at the age of 80.

Laughton, a member of the last Great Britain team to win the Ashes, enjoyed a distinguished career in rugby league: both as a player and coach.

His playing career saw him lift the Challenge Cup at Wembley for his hometown club Widnes 50 years ago: and he had an impressive coaching record in the late 1980s with the Chemics, as they were then known - steering them to consecutive league titles and a World Club Challenge win over Canberra Raiders, and building a team around superstar recruits from rugby union such as Jonathan Davies, Alan Tait and Martin Offiah.

Laughton’s playing career began with St Helens from 1963-66 and he then crossed Billinge Hill to join rivals Wigan, spending six seasons with the Cherry and Whites from 1967-73 before signing for his boyhood club Widnes.

He captained Widnes to a 14-7 win over Warrington in the 1975 Challenge Cup final, and after defeats in the 1976 and 1977 finals, he tasted a second Wembley win against Wakefield Trinity in 1979, by which time he was player-coach.

Laughton won 15 international caps for Great Britain, three of them in the 1970 Ashes series when Great Britain claimed their last series win. He was the third winner of the Man of Steel award in 1979.

Offiah paid tribute to Laughton, saying: ”I owe him so much for the opportunity he gave me to switch from rugby union with Widnes, and to create a legacy in rugby league. Thank you Dougie.”

Davies added: “Doug was the one who convinced me to go to rugby league, and had the faith that I could succeed, and I’ll always be grateful. He could spot a player – from Martin Offiah to Emosi Koloto – and we had some great times.”

As a coach, Laughton had three stints with Widnes, with the second of them from 1986-91 including a hat-trick of Premiership final wins at Old Trafford in addition to the two league titles and the World Club Challenge.

He then spent four seasons as coach of Leeds in the early 90s, taking them to consecutive Challenge Cup finals at Wembley in 1994 and 1995, losing to his former club Wigan on each occasion.

RFL chief executive Tony Sutton said: “On behalf of the RFL and the wider sport, we send condolences to Doug’s family and friends, and pay tribute to the impact he made on rugby league, both as a player and a coach. He led Widnes, his hometown club, to some of the greatest moments in their history, and without Doug Laughton, we might never have seen Martin Offiah, Jonathan Davies or so many others playing rugby league, for club and country. That is quite a legacy.”