Getty Images

The Rugby Football League have congratulated Sir Billy Boston, who has ended rugby league’s 130-year wait for a knighthood.

The Wigan Warriors icon is to be made a Knight Commander of the Order of the British Empire (KBE) on Tuesday, and become Sir William John Boston KBE.

Sir Billy was a Welsh rugby union player who became an adopted Wiganer and one of the best rugby league players of all-time, scoring 478 tries in 488 appearances for the Cherry and Whites after crossing codes in 1953.

Paying tribute to the 90-year-old, RFL chief executive Tony Sutton said: “On behalf of the Rugby Football League, and the sport of rugby league, it is a privilege to congratulate Sir Billy Boston on his knighthood.

“Sir Billy deserves to be recognised as an iconic figure in the history of British sport, for the way he overcame prejudice in his journey from working-class Cardiff to legendary status in Wigan, and became the most prolific British try-scorer in the 130-year history of rugby league.

“This recognition is also significant for rugby league, as Sir Billy becomes the first person to be knighted as a direct result of his achievements in the sport.”

Boston, who is a Hawkley Hall resident and revealed in 2016 he was living with vascular dementia, broke down barriers in sport, becoming the first non-white player to be selected for the Great Britain Lions tour in 1954, overcoming discrimination and paving the way for future players.

David Baines, the chair of rugby league’s All-Party Parliamentary Group, added: “I can think of no better candidate to become rugby league’s first knight than Billy Boston. In his career and in his life, he has overcome racial and class prejudice, achieving huge success on the pitch and leaving a lasting legacy in our communities and on our national sporting landscape.

“It is a scandal that it has taken 130 years for a rugby league player to be given the highest honour. As Chair of the APPG for rugby league since last summer, I’ve raised this in public and in private, and I would like to thank the Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle, Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy, Makerfield MP Josh Simons, the Rugby Football League, and all those who have campaigned for this for so long.

“I am absolutely delighted for Billy and his family and for our game as a whole. This is a huge moment, and I will be continuing to fight to make sure it isn’t the last time one of our players is recognised in this way. We have lots of very worthy candidates.

“All my congratulations go to Sir Billy Boston MBE for this achievement. He has led the way throughout his life, and now he does so again. We should all be grateful.”

Sir Billy received the freedom of Wigan in 2000 and is immortalised in three statues, in Wigan, Wales and at Wembley.