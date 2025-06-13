RL Commercial/Big Ant Studios

RL Commercial and Big Ant Studios have officially unveiled the eagerly anticipated return of rugby league to the virtual arena, with the new Rugby League 26 video game launching on July 17, 2025.

The new video game, officially titled Rugby League 26, will be released for PlayStation®4, PlayStation®5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam, with Xbox and PlayStation pre-orders available from leading retailers on Friday, June 13.

Rugby League 26 marks the next generation of sports simulation, capturing the speed, strategy and relentless intensity of rugby league like never before. The new video game introduces Pro Team mode, modern graphics, realistic gameplay mechanics, and fully licensed teams, competitions, and stadiums from across the entire rugby league world.

Rugby League 26 features the world’s leading rugby league competitions, including both the men’s and women’s teams of all Super League clubs.

Not only does Rugby League 26 feature all competing 2025 Super League teams and players, but, in a first for the sport, Women’s Super League players have been captured in high-definition photogrammetry, marking a milestone that reflects the growing global importance of women’s rugby league globally.

Wigan Warriors star Junior Nsemba and St Helens captain Jodie Cunningham will feature on the front cover, representing the Men’s Super League and Women’s Super League respectively.

RL Commercial managing director Rhodri Jones said: “Rugby league deserves a world-class video game, and Rugby League 26 delivers exactly that.

“We're excited to see our Super League and Women’s Super League clubs and players represented in such detail and realism, competing on the same level as the best clubs and stars of the rugby league world ahead of this autumn’s Ashes series.”

Big Ant Studios CEO Ross Symons added: “Every part of Rugby League 26 is driven by authenticity and depth. From the expanded Career Mode to the Pro Team feature and advanced customisation tools, this game marks a new standard for rugby league in interactive entertainment.”