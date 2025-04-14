England coach Shaun Wane (left) and Australia boss Mal Meninga (right) with the Rugby League Ashes trophy | Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com

Tickets are now on general sale for the Rugby League Ashes: with more than 85,000 tickets having already been sold for this autumn’s mouth-watering series between England and Australia.

The tickets went on general sale at 10am on Monday morning (April 14), with the third Test at AMT Headingley having already sold out. The second at Everton is also on the brink of having the sold-out signs go up, with fewer than 1,500 tickets remaining for the game at Bramley-Moore Dock.

After record-breaking sales during the two-week priority window, which attracted more than 50,000 registrations and has seen the final Test at AMT Headingley already sold out, the remaining tickets for this year’s Ashes are now available to the general public.

Ashes organisers say more than 85,000 tickets have already been purchased: with fans advised to secure the best seats for the first Test at Wembley on Saturday 25 October.

“There’s been an explosion of interest since we confirmed the return of the Rugby League Ashes last month, and putting the remaining tickets for the series on general sale is another exciting milestone,” said RL Commercial managing director Rhodri Jones.

“With the Third Test at AMT Headingley already sold out, our advice to fans is to move quickly to secure seats for either of the first two Tests at Wembley and Everton.

“We’re already well past the aggregate attendance for the last two Ashes series in England, in 2001 and 2003, and advance sales for Wembley are also at record levels, well ahead of where they were for the opening Tests of the 1990 and 1994 series which were the best-attended home Ashes series on record.”

The battle for spots in Shaun Wane’s England squad continues in Super League’s eagerly-anticipated Rivals Round over the Easter weekend: with the traditional Good Friday derby between Wigan Warriors and St Helens at a sold-out Brick Community Stadium, and another 20,000-plus crowd guaranteed at the MKM Stadium for the latest instalment of the Hull derby.