Tickets are now on general sale for the Rugby League Ashes: with two of this autumn’s mouth-watering Tests between England and Australia already sold out.

The tickets went on general sale at 10am on Monday morning (April 14), with second Test at Everton’s new stadium and the third Test at AMT Headingley now having sold out.

All remaining general admission tickets for the second Test at Bramley-Moore Dock were snapped up within an hour of Ashes tickets going on general sale on Monday morning.

With tickets for the second and third Tests now gone, that leaves the first Test at Wembley Stadium on Saturday 25 October as the only remaining chance for fans to see the return of the Rugby League Ashes after a 22-year absence.

Hospitality is sold out for Headingley, but a limited number of places remain for Everton and Wembley.

“The excitement around the return of the Rugby League Ashes has been building for months, and to have already sold out two of the three matches is a huge boost to the sport,” said RL Commercial managing director Rhodri Jones.

“It has been a pleasure working with the staff at all three venues to deliver such an outstanding result.

“The second Test at the new Everton Stadium will have an attendance of more than 50,000, which will be the biggest for an Ashes Test since 1994.

“We’re excited about the prospect of taking the first non-football event to such a superb new stadium, and also about taking an Ashes Test to Headingley for the first time since 1982 – in each case in front of a full house.

“We’re equally pleased with the speed at which tickets are selling for the First Test at Wembley Stadium. Mal Meninga and his Australia team are excited by the prospect of playing at Wembley, but we want Shaun Wane and his England team to have the support of a packed and passionate crowd for the first Ashes Test in this country since 2003.

“With more than six months to go, we are well on course for that.”

The battle for spots in Shaun Wane’s England squad continues in Super League’s eagerly-anticipated Rivals Round over the Easter weekend: with the traditional Good Friday derby between Wigan Warriors and St Helens at a sold-out Brick Community Stadium, and another 20,000-plus crowd guaranteed at the MKM Stadium for the latest instalment of the Hull derby.