From left to right: Wembley Stadium, Everton Stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock and AMT Headingley Stadium | Getty

England will host Australia in a three-match rugby league Ashes series this autumn

England will host Australia this autumn in a rugby league Ashes series for the first time in 22 years - with the Tests being held at Wembley, the Everton Stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock and AMT Headingley.

The Ashes Series will be played on three consecutive Saturday afternoons - October 25, November 1 and November 8 - with each kicking off at 2:30pm and shown live on BBC One.

Speaking to the media on Wednesday morning following the official launch of the series, RL Commercial managing director Rhodri Jones provided an update on why the three aforementioned venues were chosen to host the first rugby league Ashes on British soil since 2003.

On the process of choosing the host venues, Jones explained: “A lot of it is about economics, how many tickets can you sell, stadium hire fees, etc., so you throw that all into the mix and come out with a schedule.

“We had different options. We looked at London as our first base and getting Wembley over the line, we felt that was an iconic way to start the series in the capital, and our choices around the North West, Yorkshire and even the North East we considered.

“We reached out to Everton, knowing the new stadium was going to be ready, and they were very warm and receptive right from the start. We’ve had a relationship with Everton for a number of years; we looked at Magic a couple of years ago when we went to Anfield, so we’ve kept in touch (since then).

“Liverpool as a City has always been very keen to look at hosting rugby league internationals. I think we played New Zealand at Anfield in 2018 as well, so it was about: is Everton available? Yes. Will it be ready? Yes. Were they receptive to us coming? Yes, they were. Can we talk about it? Yes. What’s the opportunity? It’s Australia, yes, let’s make it happen. They’ve been great to deal with, they’re two test events in now I believe, we’ve been there twice, and it’s a spectacular stadium. It’s not finished yet, and I’m really looking forward to going there when it is complete.”

Jones also provided a measured rationale as to why Headingley - the home of Super League giants Leeds Rhinos - was chosen to host the third and final Test match this autumn, given its capacity of 19,700 is much smaller than Wembley and Everton, who are both 50,000-plus stadia.

“I guess it goes back to the venue mix,” Jones added. “We looked at London, North West, Yorkshire and the North East and I think what we found is that we’ve got the balance between an iconic venue in London, we’ve got a new venue in the North West - both plus 50,000 stadia - which gave us some flexibility for Yorkshire and the North East.

“Headingley is steeped in history both from a rugby league perspective but also a cricket perspective to what has happened there, and there is a little bit of trying to help Shaun (Wane) here as well. Headingley has been successful over the last two series (against Tonga and Samoa), in terms of finishing off on a high. Leeds is a City and is well-supported, and is the best ground in Super League, so that’s why we’re going to Headingley.”

England coach Shaun Wane also fully backed having Headingley host the final match of the Ashes, which could potentially be a series decider.

Wane said: “We played our second Test against Samoa and the third Test against Tonga at Headingley, we were there last Saturday with the Wigan team and the atmosphere… What Gary Hetherington and Paul Caddick have done there at Leeds, the atmosphere is second to none, it is fantastic, the pitch is great, the atmosphere is fantastic how they looked after my team for those second and third Tests (against Samoa and Tonga) was impeccable. The staff behind the scenes, the detail they go into is fantastic, so I 100 per cent get it, and I’m really happy that the third Test is there.”

With huge demand expected for tickets, fans are urged to pre-register before 23:59 on Tuesday 1 April for early access to the best-priced tickets through a priority window opening on Wednesday 2 April (12pm) - before they go on general sale on April 14. Fans can pre-register their interest HERE .

Before then, England’s most loyal supporters will have the first opportunity to secure their tickets in a 48-hour priority window opening Monday 31 March - with anyone who has bought a ticket for an England international in the last decade, including the Rugby League World Cup in 2022, able to purchase tickets for any of the three Tests.