Rugby union converts who made an impact at Wigan... and those who didn't
After Warrington Wolves completed the signing of England RU’s Luther Burrell earlier this week, here are 10 players Wigan captured from the 15-a-side code.
Some wrote their names into rugby league folklore, and others didn't manage to crack the code.
1. George Fairbairn
The Scot signed for Wigan from Kelso RU in 1974 and became only the second Scottish-born person to play for the England national team. 1980 Man of Steel.
2. Shem Tatupu
A rugby union international with Samoa in the 1995 World Cup, Shem Tatupu only made four appearances for Wigan
3. Geoff Lyon
Geoff Lyon went on to claim his place among the clubs greats after signing for Wigan in 1959
4. Frano Botica
Arriving at Wigan from New Zealand in 1990, Botica went on to become one of the most dependable goalkickers in Wigans history
