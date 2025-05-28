Rugby Union icon pictured wearing Wigan Warriors shirt in support of his good pal Junior Nsemba
Kolisi and Nsemba have become good friends having connected on social networking site Instagram, with the pair bonding over rugby, faith and their African heritage.
Kolisi was born and raised in South Africa, going on to become one of the Springboks’ best-ever players, having won 92 caps to date. Meanwhile, Nsemba was born in Wigan to Cameroonian parents and made his international debut for birth nation, England, in rugby league last year.
It’s understood that Kolisi and Nsemba have built up quite a strong friendship via social media, with Wigan star Nsemba sending his mate a Warriors jersey, which he donned for an Instagram post on Wednesday.
Nsemba commented on Kolisi’s picture, saying: “All love my bro. Appreciate you.”
Nsemba has also built up a friendship with Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana, who spent a day at the Warriors’ training base at Robin Park Arena for a piece of promotional content earlier this year alongside his United teammates Harry Maguire and Mason Mount.
Onana struck up a bond with Nsemba and his fellow Wigan teammate Sam Eseh, mainly over their links to Cameroon, which is where Onana hails from, having won 48 caps for the African nation in football.
Meanwhile, Nsemba comes from a proud sporting family, being the cousin and nephew of former Cameroon international footballers Alex Song and Rigobert Song respectively.
Nsemba is making his own name in the sporting world though, with the 20-year-old having already made more than 50 appearances for his hometown club Wigan since making his Super League debut in 2022.
The 6ft 5in back-rower already has two Super League titles, two League Leaders’ Shields and a Challenge Cup on his ever-growing CV. He made his debut in the Super League Dream Team last year before going on to make his England debut in their Test series win over Samoa last autumn.
Springboks icon Kolisi is also mates with Wigan’s new signing Christian Wade, with the pair regularly connecting publicly over social media.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.